Voters in North Shropshire are to elect a new MP for the first time in 24 years.

A by-election is being held following the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Patterson who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.

The rural seat has existed in some form since the 1830s and for the past 200 years has always had a Conservative MP.

Political Editor Elizabeth Glinka takes a look at one of the largest seats in the West Midlands.