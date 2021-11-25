Following the resignation of Owen Paterson, people in the constituency of North Shropshire will head to the polls on 16 December to elect an MP.

Mr Paterson had held the constituency, a long-time Conservative stronghold, since 1997.

Voters in the rural constituency highlight issues, from ambulance waiting times to poverty and isolation.

The contest for the North Shropshire seat follows findings that Mr Paterson, a former cabinet minister, broke parliamentary rules on lobbying.

In all, 14 candidates are standing in the by-election.