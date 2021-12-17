The Liberal Democrat who was victorious in the North Shropshire by-election is calling for talks with Health Secretary Sajid Javid over ambulance waiting times.

On Wednesday Helen Morgan was sworn in as an MP after she overturned a Tory majority of almost 23,000 in the vote last month.

Mrs Morgan said ambulance wait times were on the top of her agenda as they were "particularly bad" and a "massive problem" for constituents in North Shropshire.

On her first day as an MP she said: "We've got a lot of big issues that were concerning people during the election so I've got a big job to get started and keep the promises that I made in that campaign."