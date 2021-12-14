A refugee athlete who hopes to represent Great Britain is being given a helping hand at a café in Shropshire, set up to support people like him.

Omar Ahmed fled turmoil in Ethiopia in 2015 and arrived to the UK when he was 18. He is now a member of Birchfield Harriers and fifth in the country for half marathons.

He is the first sportsman to be employed by the café, at Albrighton Railway Station in Shropshire, which aims to help more refugee athletes find work and accommodation.

The Oregano Project was set up by veteran runner Lucie Tait-Harris, and her partner, who teach refugees "life skills about working and managing life in the UK".