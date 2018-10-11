A drop-in cafe has launched in Telford to offer mental health support to military veterans.

Telford & Wrekin Council has teamed up with mental health charity Telford Mind to launch the scheme in the borough.

Telford is home to more than 10,000 ex-servicemen and women, and the cafe will open fortnightly at Dawley Town Hall.

Councillor Chris Turley, Chair of Telford & Wrekin’s Armed Forces Covenant, said: “It is our priority to ensure that veterans have all of the support and information that they need."

Louise Heap, Chief Executive of Telford Mind, added: "We hope that the cafe will establish a network in which other veterans can share their experiences and access support and services in a timely manner."