Once again, Vic Haddock's home in Ironbridge, Shropshire, has been severely flooded.

He said: "It's gone beyond frustration, it's just disgust."

Mr Haddock's neighbour, Michael Brittle, says his property has flooded four times in the past three years. He described the flooding in Ironbridge as "catastrophic".

A major incident has been declared in Ironbridge with large parts of the village under water.