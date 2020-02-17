Aerial footage captures the scale of flooding in both Ironbridge and Shrewsbury following Storm Franklin.

The footage shows streets and large swathes of land submerged under water.

People have been rescued, properties evacuated and trains cancelled due to flooding along the River Severn.

A major incident has been declared in Bewdley, Worcestershire, and Ironbridge. Large parts of Shrewsbury town centre are under water.

A severe flood warning - meaning a risk to life - is in place at the Wharfage in Ironbridge.

There are 23 flood warnings across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.