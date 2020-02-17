Home owners who have been flooded three times in three years have said this year has been the worst, with up to half a metre of water inside.

Sarah Jackaman and Paul Fairhurst, from Montford Bridge near Shrewsbury in Shropshire, are staying upstairs to escape the flood water in their home.

Severe flood warnings have been issued for the River Severn, meaning there is a danger to life, the Environment Agency said.

The River Severn reached its peak in Shrewsbury on Tuesday but many properties are flooded, roads are closed and businesses shut.