A Shropshire man is supporting the relief effort on the Slovakia/Ukraine border by helping to transport refugees.

Paul Latham, from Loppington, near Wem, wanted to help those affected by the war in Ukraine. He has raised more than £10,000 and donated a minibus.

Paul and his brother Johnny drove to Slovakia at the weekend and have been providing a vital shuttle bus service.

He said the Ukrainian people he had met were "completely shell-shocked".