The boss of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) has apologised to families after a report highlighted the deaths of more than 200 babies.

An inquiry led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden examined maternity practices at SaTH over 20 years.

It found that babies' deaths were often not investigated and grieving parents were not listened to.

It also said a lack of honesty and transparency meant mistakes by maternity staff were repeated over and again.

In a statement, Louise Barnett, chief executive at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: "Today belongs to the families failed by our trust."

She apologised and said nothing could "take away from the pain and distress caused".

Ms Barnett added the trust had already implemented actions identified by Ms Ockenden.