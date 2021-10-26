A pensioner is counting the savings he is making on energy bills after a housing association installed solar panels on his property using funding from a government grant.

The panels are part of a wider energy overhaul at Harry Cook's home in Newport, Shropshire, which has effectively turned the property into its own mini power station.

Without the measure, Mr Cook said he would be "panicking" over finances.

Wrekin Housing Group says it has installed the system for 75 of its residents amid a soaring rise in energy bills.