On Sunday, the skies above Shropshire will once again be filled with planes as the RAF Cosford Air Show returns for the first time in three years.

Fifty thousand people are expected at the air base for a sell-out event headlined by the Red Arrows.

Also entertaining the huge crowds, as the show returns after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, will be aerobatics pilot Rich Goodwin, who lives in Worcestershire.

The former RAF Tornado pilot, who flew 21 missions during Operation Desert Storm in the first Gulf War in 1991, will be making his third appearance at Cosford in his hand-built biplane.

A film by John Bray