Robots are taking to the fields of Shropshire to plant and maintain crops like delphiniums and spring onions.

The droids are solar-powered and self-sufficient and use GPS signals to record where each seed is planted. They can then do all the weeding.

Ashley Evers-Swindell, from Shropshire Petals, said: 'It's something none of us have ever really seen before.

"Having a droid, it's pretty magic."