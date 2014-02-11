A set of artistic triplets are hoping to turn their passion for painting into a full time career.

Sarah, Rach and Rae White, from Shrewsbury, work together as Art By Three, collaborating on the same pieces of work.

The 22-year-old's were taught to paint by their grandfather, who was a commercial artist.

Their work ranges from wildlife and pets to landscapes, still life and portraits.

They use oils, acrylics, pencil and pastels, and increasingly painting digitally - with the ability to paint together via email.

Since moving to Shropshire from London, the triplets have been working with business advisers from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire to develop their business.

A film by John Bray