A 13-year-old illustrator has created a mural while watched by England footballers ahead of the World Cup.

Joe Whale, also known as The Doodle Boy, came up with characters representing each of the players.

He completed the piece in about three hours and met members of the squad at St George's Park in Staffordshire on Monday.

The illustrator, from Shrewsbury, has signed a deal with sports brand Nike and previously did a mural for England's Lionesses.