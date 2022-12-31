A new documentary shows the dramatic moment a husband admits to killing his wife.

Cheryl Hooper, 51, was shot dead in front of her daughter outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, in January 2018.

Andrew "Jack" Hooper fled the scene before turning the gun on himself causing severe facial injuries.

Due to the extent of his injuries officers were unable to interview him until 10 months into the investigation, when he admitted responsibility by pointing at words on a piece of paper.

He later denied her murder but was jailed for life in 2019 after a trial.

A Murder in The Family is available to watch on the ITVX streaming service from Thursday 5 January.