A disabled adventurer is preparing to take on a challenge to complete seven marathons over seven days on seven continents.

Darren Edwards was an Army reservist and preparing to start a job as a history teacher, when he suffered a life-changing spinal cord injury while mountain climbing in North Wales in 2016.

Mr Edwards, from West Felton, Shropshire, was left paralysed from his chest down.

The marathon challenge will start at the Antarctic Circle on 31 January and finish in Miami, Florida.

He is to raise money for the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team, a charity that supports wounded, injured and sick military personnel.