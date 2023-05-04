CCTV has captured the moment a drink-driver hit a group of pedestrians, fatally injuring a student.

Rebecca Steer, 22, died in hospital after the crash in Oswestry, Shropshire, in October in which she was dragged under the killer's Volvo.

Stephen McHugh, who did not hold a licence, has been convicted of her murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He admitted drinking and taking drugs before getting behind the wheel.