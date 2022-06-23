A singer songwriter championed by BBC Radio Shropshire's Introducing show has been surprised with the news she'll be playing Glastonbury.

Nieve Ella only picked up a guitar for the first time during lockdown and started posting videos of herself singing in her bedroom in Albrighton on TikTok.

She now has a following of 80,000 and a record deal.

BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Michaela Wylde filmed the moment she told a shocked Nieve Ella she'd be playing the Introducing stage at the festival.