A day centre which supports people with mental health issues, and physical and learning difficulties, is celebrating 10 years of helping people.

Crowsmill Craft Centre, near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, also helps young people who are not in mainstream education and has helped dozens of people find jobs.

Set up in 2013 by Dickon Pitt and Mark Chiswell, the craft centre has grown from two disused farm buildings to a community interest company with a mixture of staff and volunteers.

Crowsmill Craft Centre is staging an event on 11 October to mark its anniversary before stepping up plans to support ex service personnel at their countryside base.

A film by John Bray