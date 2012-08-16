The entire contents of the Exmoor Classic Car museum in Somerset is up for sale
The contents of a classic car museum in Somerset is up for sale.

For more than 50 years, Stephen Johns has been collecting old cars, motorbikes, and other motoring paraphernalia at the Exmoor Classic Car Museum in Porlock.

Mr Johns set up the museum after retiring from the pyjama making business 12 years ago. He now wants to retire for a second time.

