Centre looks after 'record numbers' of hedgehogs after rain
A rescue centre in Somerset says it is caring for a record number of hedgehogs following a wet summer and the more recent downpours.
BBC reporter Rachael Canter spoke to Jules Bishop and Pippa Gibb, staff at Prickles Hedgehog Rescue in Cheddar, about the problem.
29 Nov 2012
