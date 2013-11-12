Media player
Mary Berry gets freedom of City of Bath honour
Mary Berry is to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Bath.
The announcement was made when the Bath-born Great British Bake Off judge switched on the city's Christmas lights on Tuesday evening.
She said it was "very moving" to have been given the honour, which will be presented in a ceremony at Bath Abbey next June.
12 Nov 2013
