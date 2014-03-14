Media player
Trees removed to protect Exmoor's Tarr Steps
Efforts are being stepped up to protect one of Exmoor's most historic sites.
Tarr Steps, in Somerset, were washed away by a swollen river following torrential rain 15 months ago.
The steps were re-opened in February 2013 following repair work to the 50m (164ft) Grade I listed structure.
Now trees along the riverbank, which could be washed downstream and damage the clapper bridge, are being removed.
14 Mar 2014
