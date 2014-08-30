Hope Bourne - Woman of Exmoor
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Writer Hope Bourne's 'lost' manuscript discovered

A little-known manuscript by the Exmoor writer Hope Bourne has been rediscovered, 45 years after it was thought "lost".

Her remote, rural lifestyle attracted widespread media coverage in the national papers and two television documentaries, including Hope Bourne - Woman of Exmoor, which this clip was taken from.

  • 30 Aug 2014