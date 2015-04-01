Video

One of the longest serving coroners in England and Wales has retired.

Michael Rose, 82, has been holding inquests in West Somerset for nearly 50 years, presiding over more than 5,000 hearings. He began as deputy coroner in 1967 and became coroner in 1984.

As he left the job he called for greater support for families caught up in the inquest system.

BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers reports.