Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Somerset coroner Michael Rose retires after 50 years
One of the longest serving coroners in England and Wales has retired.
Michael Rose, 82, has been holding inquests in West Somerset for nearly 50 years, presiding over more than 5,000 hearings. He began as deputy coroner in 1967 and became coroner in 1984.
As he left the job he called for greater support for families caught up in the inquest system.
BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers reports.
-
01 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-32136104/somerset-coroner-michael-rose-retires-after-50-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window