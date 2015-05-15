Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Rare' double funnel cloud filmed in Somerset
Footage has been captured of a funnel cloud next to a "daughter vortex" during stormy weather in the skies above Somerset.
BBC weatherman Ian Fergusson said it was unusual to see two funnel clouds next to each other.
The footage was captured near Bridgwater on Thursday.
-
15 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-32749901/rare-double-funnel-cloud-filmed-in-somersetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window