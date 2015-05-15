Double funnel cloud
'Rare' double funnel cloud filmed in Somerset

Footage has been captured of a funnel cloud next to a "daughter vortex" during stormy weather in the skies above Somerset.

BBC weatherman Ian Fergusson said it was unusual to see two funnel clouds next to each other.

The footage was captured near Bridgwater on Thursday.

