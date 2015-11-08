Media player
Bridgwater Carnival: 150,000 people attend
About 150,000 people turned out to watch the Bridgwater Carnival in Somerset.
Some clubs spend a year creating the illuminated carts which can cost £20,000 each.
There were 125 entries with top awards going to Pentathlon Carnival Club, and Gremlins with its float, Lights, Camera, Action.
Traditionally, Bridgwater Carnival is the first event of the Guy Fawkes carnival circuit.
08 Nov 2015
