Carer, 84, Eileen Haysham, from Bridgwater
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Somerset carer for 50 years 'a role model'

A carer in Somerset who's been looking after people for 50 years has been described as a role model for others.

Eileen Haysham, from Bridgwater, is still working at the age of 84.

Every day she uses a bike to travel to the people she helps, as BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers reports.

  • 12 Oct 2016