Somerset carer for 50 years 'a role model'
A carer in Somerset who's been looking after people for 50 years has been described as a role model for others.
Eileen Haysham, from Bridgwater, is still working at the age of 84.
Every day she uses a bike to travel to the people she helps, as BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers reports.
12 Oct 2016
