Hospital bosses recruiting in India

Healthcare bosses from Somerset have been recruiting new staff in India in an attempt to plug staffing gaps.
Hospitals in the county are facing an uphill battle in attracting doctors. Weston General needs to find 44 doctors and Taunton's Musgrove Park need to find 33 doctors.
During a recruitment drive in India 80 candidates were interviewed for positions in the West.
Eye surgeon Dr Amey Tamhane believes the opportunity to work and train in Somerset could change his life.
10 Jan 2018
