M5 crash: Police update
M5 crash: Driver was 'struck by other vehicles'

A driver who died on the M5 in Somerset "alighted" from their vehicle before "being struck" and killed, police say.

Insp Darren Jarvis said drivers on the road may have hit the person, but did not know what had happened.

The road is currently closed and could remain shut into the weekend.

  • 09 Feb 2018
