How to cut the hair of a child with a sensory processing disorder
Chris Sansom, a barber from Yeovil, is offering a special service to children and adults with Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD).

According to the NHS, sufferers can present with different types of sensory integration difficulties, such as being hyper sensitive to things like heights, touch experiences and loud and sudden sounds.

  • 14 Jun 2018