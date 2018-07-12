Media player
Nudefest: Inside Europe's largest naturist festival
Europe’s largest naturism festival is in full swing at a campsite in Somerset.
About 400 people have gathered to bare all at Nudefest near Langport.
The week-long programme of activities includes naked bingo, nude clay pigeon shooting and line dancing.
12 Jul 2018
