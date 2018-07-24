‘It was scary - he was monitoring every part of my life’

Video

Lindsey Goldrick Dean has received damages after being harassed for 12 years by a man she met through an online dating website.

Paul Curran created malicious websites, fake Twitter accounts and paid for an advert on Google linking to a derogatory site about her.

Ms Goldrick Dean, from West Coker, Somerset, told 5 Live Breakfast: “It was really scary, he was monitoring every part of my life.”

This clip is from 5 Live Breakfast on Monday 23 July 2018.