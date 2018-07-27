Somerset unicyclist completes round-the-world trip
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Unicyclist Ed Pratt completes round-the-world trip

A British man has become the first person to unicycle around the world.

Ed Pratt set off from his Somerset home in March 2015 on his 21,000-mile (33,000 km) challenge.

The trip took 16 months longer than he had planned. He raised more than £300,000 for the School in a Bag charity which gives educational equipment to poor and vulnerable children around the world.

  • 27 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Unicyclist 5,000 miles into trip