The Somerset reverend who's judging the Beatboxing World Championships
Beatboxing vicar Gavin Teyte to judge world championships

A vicar who uses beatboxing as a ministry tool has been chosen as a judge for the World Beatboxing Championships in Berlin.

Reverend Gavin Tyte, from Chard, Somerset, first hit the headlines in 2011 when he created a beatboxing version of the Christian Nativity story, which went viral online.

  • 03 Aug 2018
