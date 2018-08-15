Media player
'I try to keep my herd pure' says Exmoor cattle farmer
A Sri Lankan farmer wants to make sure a traditional breed of cattle, which she breeds on Exmoor, is preserved.
Shiamala Comer has bred Red Ruby cattle for 18 years.
She was inspired to take up farming after her parents kept livestock when they worked on Sri Lankan tea plantations.
15 Aug 2018
