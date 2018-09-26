Video

A cordon has been put in place around the site of an explosion and fire on an industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare.

Emergency services were called to Oldmixon Crescent just before 14:40 BST following reports of a number of explosions and a large plume of smoke.

Nearby residents have been asked to keep their doors and windows shut.

North Somerset Council put its emergency plan into operation and has opened a rest centre in the area.

Video courtesy Elly Hodder.