Trombonist plays 'lifesaving tune'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trombonist Stephen Sykes plays tune 'which saved my life'
A musician from Somerset who has beaten an aggressive form of cancer has played the tune that helped save his life.
Trombonist Stephen Sykes needed an expensive drug so his body did not reject stem cell treatment.
The Acrobat Challenge went viral with musicians all around the world taking part helping to raise some £100,000.
Participants pay £5 then post a clip of them performing before nominating another three musicians.
-
08 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-45784684/trombonist-stephen-sykes-plays-tune-which-saved-my-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window