Trombonist plays 'lifesaving tune'

A musician from Somerset who has beaten an aggressive form of cancer has played the tune that helped save his life.

Trombonist Stephen Sykes needed an expensive drug so his body did not reject stem cell treatment.

The Acrobat Challenge went viral with musicians all around the world taking part helping to raise some £100,000.

Participants pay £5 then post a clip of them performing before nominating another three musicians.

  • 08 Oct 2018
