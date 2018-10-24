Moat service as swans ring bell for food
A rope hangs from the gatehouse of The Bishop's Palace in Wells for swans to ring for food.

The tradition goes back to the 1850s when Bishop Eden's daughter Maria taught a pair of swans to ring a bell when they wanted to be fed.

The adults teach their young to ring the bell.

Visitors from around the world come to see the famous swans.

