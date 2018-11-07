Media player
72,396 shrouded figures have been laid out in London's Olympic Park
Tens of thousands of miniature figures have gone on display at London's Olympic Park.
Artist Rob Heard from Washford, Somerset, spent five years making 72,396 shrouded figures, to represent the British Commonwealth servicemen killed at the Battle of the Somme who have no known grave.
The figures will be on public display at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from Thursday to commemorate the centenary of Armistice Day.
07 Nov 2018
