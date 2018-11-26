Media player
Remembering Concorde's final flight into Bristol
It is 15 years since Concorde 216 made its final flight.
Thousands of people were watching on 26 November 2003 as the much-loved aircraft touched down for the last time at Filton Airfield in Bristol.
26 Nov 2018
