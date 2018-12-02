Living with a squirrel
Video

Woman takes in grey squirrel found injured in Somerset

A woman has taken in a grey squirrel she found injured by the side of the road.

Mandy McKenna, from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, found the animal apparently concussed.

She has named him Horatio and feeds him on nuts, fruit and broccoli.

