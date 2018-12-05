'I'd never even been to Poland', says picked player
Rugby player head-hunted by Poland's coach via Facebook

A rugby player with Polish heritage has just represented the country for the first time after being head-hunted via Facebook.

Aron Struminski had never been to Poland and spoke no Polish until he was invited to play for the national side recently.

The Taunton Titan's surname and his prowess on the pitch alerted head coach Duaine Lindsay to his potential.

