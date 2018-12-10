Boy rescued from mud flats
Boy, 7, pulled from waist-deep mud off Brean sands

A seven-year-old was rescued after getting stuck in mud while trying to get to the sea.

A rescue hovercraft crew pulled the boy from the mud at Brean beach near Weston-super-Mare on Sunday morning.

He was stuck in the mud for about 40 minutes but was unhurt in the ordeal.

