Shipping containers as affordable housing

Shipping containers converted into affordable small homes
Affordable housing campaigner Robin Howell wants to persuade local authorities that shipping containers can help solve the housing crisis.
He has converted two of the containers, at a site in Bridgwater, Somerset, into prototype designs and hopes to expand the scheme to offer them as affordable rental housing.
The small homes are complete with kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom.
10 Jan 2019
