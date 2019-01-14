Media player
Farmer's fears for future due to Brexit
A lack of seasonal workers could lead to crops not being picked, a farmer has said.
Jan Butterley, from Somerset, believes her Romanian workers will not return for the summer fruit-picking season due to fears over Brexit.
The UK is due to leave the European Union at the end of March but no deal is yet in place for movement of workers.
You can see more about this story on BBC Inside Out in the West of England on BBC One on Monday at 7.30pm.
14 Jan 2019
