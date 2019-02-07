Media player
The girl giving dog owners 'no excuse' to pick up poo
A 10-year-old girl has created dispensers to encourage more people to pick up their dogs' poo.
Ivy, from Burnham-On-Sea, has filled old plastic bottles with poo bags and placed them in different parts of the town.
"I don't want to be walking to school and treading in dog poo," she said.
07 Feb 2019
