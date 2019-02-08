Media player
Premature baby 999 caller reunited with paramedics
A woman who gave birth to her baby three months early was reunited with the paramedics who helped to save her newborn's life.
Lucy Knight, 29, from Ilminster, Somerset, dialled 999 when baby Eli was delivered on the bathroom floor in July 2018, weighing just 1lb 14oz (846g).
Eli spent 76 days in neonatal intensive care, battling through two bleeds on the brain and a partially collapsed lung, though hasn't shown signs of permanent brain damage.
08 Feb 2019
