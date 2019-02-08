Driver swerves in front of diabetic motorist
Toby French swerved in front of another driver, who was driving erratically after falling ill behind the wheel, in order to stop him.

It happened in Bridgwater at the weekend.

Dashcam footage shows Mr French following the driver and then forcing him to stop.

